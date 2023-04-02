Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $90,150.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.51. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

