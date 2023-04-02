Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $90,150.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.3 %
Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.51. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.