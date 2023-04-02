Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 120.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

MFC stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.