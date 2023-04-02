Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.73.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $288.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.