Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of -227.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.