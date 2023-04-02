Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 11,192 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $83,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iRobot by 1,516.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 646,640 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $35,432,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $20,769,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

