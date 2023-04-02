Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 16,114 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 269,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PRA Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $8,471,000.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $830,400 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA Group Price Performance

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRAA opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.14.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading

