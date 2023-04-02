Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 46,865 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.