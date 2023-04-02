Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 46,865 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of XHR opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.36.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
