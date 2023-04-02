Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 8,706 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 3.3 %

JACK stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

