Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $570,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 282,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 2.7 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

