Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $109.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

