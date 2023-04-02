Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6 %

Penumbra stock opened at $278.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.11. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,644.83 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $283.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,877 shares of company stock worth $7,272,190 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

