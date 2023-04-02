McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after acquiring an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.7 %

MKC stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

