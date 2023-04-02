MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 7,173 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

