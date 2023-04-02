MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.74 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $29.08 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

