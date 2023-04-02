MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $23.20 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $686.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

