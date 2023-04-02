MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $580,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $204.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

