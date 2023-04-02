MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

