MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

