MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

