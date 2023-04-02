MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 67,262 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,262 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BAM opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

