MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $60.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

