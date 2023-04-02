MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,216 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,913,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,302,000 after purchasing an additional 364,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

