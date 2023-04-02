MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,601,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,318.06 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,325.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $998.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,356.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

