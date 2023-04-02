MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 12.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $111,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,318.06 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,325.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $998.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,356.67.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

