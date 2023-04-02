Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

