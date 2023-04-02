MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $287,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.16.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.