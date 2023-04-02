Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

