Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,613,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.