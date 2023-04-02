Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $286.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

