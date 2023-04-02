MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in MSCI by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.56.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $559.69 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.48 and a 200-day moving average of $491.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

