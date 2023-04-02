Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,613,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 74,001 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.