Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $54.67 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

