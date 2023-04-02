Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.72 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

