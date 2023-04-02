Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

