Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stake Lessened by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,051,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363,648 shares during the period. NU makes up about 5.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $49,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.76 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NU Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.