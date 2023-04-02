Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 104,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

