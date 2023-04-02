Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $304.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

