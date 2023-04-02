Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57,835 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 83,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 247,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

