Peterson Wealth Services Sells 25,637 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,637 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

