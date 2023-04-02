Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,377 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $274,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.