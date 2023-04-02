Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,105,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.