Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,852 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $30.83 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

