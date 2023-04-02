Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $251,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

