Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 734.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $273,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.4 %

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $74.19 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

