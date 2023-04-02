Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $254,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,337 shares of company stock worth $88,519,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

