Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $277,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of HEICO by 6.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $171.04 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

