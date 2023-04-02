Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $228,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,334,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,699,000 after acquiring an additional 530,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,556 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

