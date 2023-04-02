Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $281,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.9 %

GWW stock opened at $688.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $658.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

