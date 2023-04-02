Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $290,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 868,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.