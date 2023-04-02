Private Advisor Group LLC Has $276.22 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $276,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

